Queen Elizabeth II: Formality 'just dropped' on care home visit
The Queen and a care home's residents "chatted away like old friends" during a visit, its former manager has said.
Her Majesty made five trips to the Isle of Man and presided over the open-air Tynwald sitting during her last visit in July 2003.
That trip also saw the Queen officially opened the Southlands residential home in Port St Mary.
Former manager Jackie Bairstow said the "formality just dropped" as soon as the Queen met the residents.
Ms Bairstow, who worked for the Department of Health and Social Security at the time, said Her Majesty "chatted away to the residents as though they were long-lost friends, and they chatted to her the same way".
She said one resident in particular had caught the Queen's attention.
"There was a gentleman there [who had] met the Queen Mother and he was very proud of that," she said.
"They chatted about that, and she was just so interested.
"You could see it in her eyes... and it was just lovely when she chatted away like old friends."
Ms Bairstow said everybody had been "very honoured" to have the Queen visit the home, but admitted they had been nervous before she arrived.
"I was surprised at just how warm she was to people after," she said.
"It was such an honour [and] it was just a lovely day."
Reflecting on the Queen's death, she said it would be "very strange" to get used to the fact that "Queen Elizabeth II isn't here any more".
