Queen Elizabeth II: Tynwald sitting postponed after monarch's death
- Published
Public parliamentary business has been suspended on the Isle of Man following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
It means an extraordinary sitting of Tynwald members to discuss the cost of living crisis will now be postponed until 22 September.
Committee evidence sessions and public tours of the parliamentary buildings have also been suspended.
However, Tynwald members will gather for the second proclamation of King Charles III as Lord of Mann on Friday.
The clerk of Tynwald has confirmed the proceedings in St John's will start at 11:00 BST with a short act of worship in the Royal Chapel.
That will be followed by an open-air sitting of the court on Tynwald Hill where the proclamation will be made.
It has also been confirmed that five officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary will travel to London to support the policing of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesman for the constabulary said the officers would be "sworn in as UK Police Constables which will give them powers to undertake their duties in London".
While many events on the island have been cancelled during the period of national mourning, the government has confirmed the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival will go ahead.
More than 70 exhibitors are expected to take part in the annual event in the Villa Marina Gardens on Saturday and Sunday.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said the festival was "an important time for many local businesses, which have invested time and money to prepare".
"We have carefully considered and amended this year's programme to ensure it is appropriate for the current circumstances," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk