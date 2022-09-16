King Charles III proclaimed Lord of Mann on Tynwald Hill
- Published
Crowds have gathered to watch King Charles III be proclaimed Lord of Mann for a second time at a special sitting of the Isle of Man's parliament.
The lieutenant governor was joined by members of Tynwald, the clergy and the judiciary for the open-air sitting on Tynwald Hill in St John's.
In a short ceremony, the proclamation was delivered by Sir John Lorimer.
President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly said holding the ceremony in the open air was important for the Manx nation.
As a crown dependency, the British monarch is also the Isle of Man's head of state, holding the title of Lord of Mann.
The day started with a short act of worship in the Royal Chapel, where the Bishop of Sodor and Man, the Right Reverend Peter Eagles, delivered a blessing for the new monarch.
A procession to the hill then followed, echoing July's annual open-air sitting of the Tynwald court, and the proclamation was read, much to the delight of those gathered.
The outdoor proceedings were rounded off with renditions of God Save The King, known as the Royal Anthem on the island, and the Manx national anthem, O Land of Our Birth.
In a resolution of loyalty and condolence, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan expressed Tynwald members' "heartfelt sympathy" to the King, before offering "our assurance of the loyalty and devotion of the people of the ancient Kingdom of Mann".
Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Skelly said people "could feel the sense of history" in the day.
He said people on the island had a "strong connection" to the monarchy, which meant the proclamation was "so historic and important for the people".
Douglas resident John Skinner said it had been "quite an emotional day in some ways, but it's a celebration in others, King Charles is now Lord of Mann".
Karen Pattison added that it was "a moving event to be involved in" and it was "lovely to be a part of history".
Graham Alexander, from Ramsey, said he was only four years old when the Queen ascended to the throne, adding that he "wasn't going to miss" this proclamation.
