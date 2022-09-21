Flybe: Airline returns to Isle of Man with new flights
New flights between the Isle of Man and the UK will operate from the end of October, airline Flybe has announced.
The new schedule will see five flights a week between Isle of Man Airport and London Heathrow and six to and from George Best Belfast City.
It marks a return to the island by the rejuvenated airline, which went into administration in 2020 before being bought out.
Gary Cobb, director of the island's airport, welcomed the new routes.
He said the expansion to the Isle of Man showed "the continued strength of the recovery to the aviation industry and passenger volumes to our airport".
"We believe these routes will add choice and flexibility of which can only be of benefit to the Island - something which I know is welcomed, based on customer feedback," he added.
Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger said the routes were part of an "enhanced winter schedule" that reflected "the expansion of our fleet and network within Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but also into Europe".
The flights would "help connect everyone to loved ones, experiences, and destinations that matter most this winter and holiday season," he added.
The new flight schedule will begin on 30 October.
