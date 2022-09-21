Taxi driver who left passenger to die after reversing into her jailed
A taxi driver who struck a passenger he had just dropped off and left her to die in the street has been jailed for three years.
David Evans continued to pick up fares after reversing over Carolyn Buchan close to her home on Marathon Avenue in Douglas in the early hours of 20 March.
The 73-year-old's body was found by a neighbour about six hours later.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Douglas Courthouse the 66-year-old had shown an "alarming lack of compassion".
The court heard Mrs Buchan had returning from a night out with a friend in Church Street when she got into Evans' taxi shortly after 01:00 GMT.
Evans said he heard a "bump" as he reversed his silver Mercedes Vito after dropping her at her home and saw Mrs Buchan in the carriageway behind his vehicle, but drove off and continued to collect passengers for an hour.
The court heard he lied to police during several interviews and had implied that another passenger he picked up may have been involved in what happened.
The passenger was one of three people arrested over Mrs Buchan's death, but was later released.
'Horrific'
The court was told that Evans only admitted his involvement after being confronted with forensic evidence.
In a prepared statement to police, he said he had "panicked" after hitting Mrs Buchan, but had not realised that she was badly hurt.
In a victim impact statement, Mrs Buchan's granddaughter Laura Perry told the court she could not think of a more "horrific" way to die.
She said Evans had shown no remorse for his actions.
Addressing the court, Mrs Buchan's daughter Jane Ashworth said life for members of her family "would never be the same again".
She added that her mother "had so much more to offer" but now could not.
Evans pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and committing an act against public justice.
Jailing Evans, Deemster Cook said taxi drivers had a duty of care to their passengers and he had reversed at an "inappropriate speed".
He said he had shown an "alarming lack of compassion" towards Mrs Buchan, adding: "Nobody should die that way."
He added that while the sentencing was "never satisfactory" in cases of this nature, he hoped Mrs Buchan's family would be able to "move on in whatever way you can".
Evans was also banned from driving for 10 years.
