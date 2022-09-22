Douglas harbour repairs needed to protect new ship from storms
Major works to Douglas harbour are needed to protect the new Isle of Man Steam Packet ferry, the infrastructure minister has said.
Chris Thomas said the project would reduce the risk of damage to the Manxman and the harbour in high winds.
The plans would see repairs to the walls of King Edward VIII Pier and fenders and mooring bollards replaced.
The proposed works are scheduled to start in later summer next year and be completed ahead of the winter.
Construction works, which would take place around scheduled ferry sailings, would make sure the new larger vessel was "well-protected heading into the winter months", Mr Thomas said.
Under construction in South Korea, the Manxman will be 26ft (8m) longer than Ben-my-Chree and is due to come into service in spring.
The works involve the installation of a new fender dolphin close to the end of the pier, three new 100-tonne mooring bollards near to the linkspan ramp and the demolition of the blockhouse building at the end of the pier.
Subject to planning permission, a new remote mooring dolphin with fender protection and maritime lighting would also be installed beyond the end of the pier.
The project would be managed by marine engineering firm Royal HaskoningDHV and companies keen to take on the project have been asked to register their interest with the government.
The potential cost of the refurbishment has not been revealed due to the ongoing tender process.
Mr Thomas said this stage was an "important step" to "alert experienced specialist contractors equipped to undertake this type of project."
