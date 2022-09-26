Isle of Man convicted drug dealer has prison term cut on appeal
A convicted drug dealer on the Isle of Man has had his sentence cut by five months.
Cairo Benjamin, 23, was jailed for 29 months for cannabis offences in April at a hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
But the appeal court ruled Deemster Graeme Cook had not taken "totality" into account when handing down the sentence.
However, a call for the reduced 24-month sentence to be suspended was rejected by the court.
Judge of Appeal Jeremy Storey KC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said there was "no good reason to suspend the inevitable and justified custodial sentence".
Benjamin had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and two counts each of possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.
The offences were committed between 13 November 2019 and 26 May 2021.
