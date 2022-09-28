Some Douglas pupils return to classroom amid teacher pay dispute
Some pupils at two Douglas high schools have returned to the classroom amid industrial action by teachers.
Hundreds of students at St Ninian's and Ballakermeen had been asked to learn from home on certain days due to a lack of cover at break times.
All students have returned to St Ninian's for face-to-face lessons after a cover plan was put in place.
Year 10 at Ballakermeen have also returned and pupils in Year 8 and 9 can attend more often.
As part of an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, about 400 teachers are currently taking part in escalated action short of strike.
That action has seen members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) refusing to cover break times and set or mark work for absent colleagues.
In a letter to parents, Ballakermeen head teacher Graeme Corrin said it was an "incredibly challenging situation for everyone".
The contingency arrangements will remain in place until at least the October half-term break, he added.
Members of the NASUWT last week voted in favour of continuing the escalated action, with 82% of those who took part in the ballot supporting strike action in future.
