Inquiry into Ramsey boundary extension plans within a year
- Published
A formal inquiry into proposals to expand the boundary of Ramsey will take place within the next 12 months, the town's local authority has said.
Ramsey Commissioners first approached the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) about the plans in 2021.
That followed approaches to neighbouring authorities Lezayre and Garff, parts of which would be absorbed into the town.
Both of those local authorities said the timing of the move was "poor".
Garff Commissioners said the plans were "ill-considered, ill-conceived, and certainly not in the public interest" at the present time.
"Members are particularly disappointed that Ramsey Commissioners have chosen this moment to proceed to a public inquiry as it will place significant cost burdens on the ratepayers of all three authorities," the statement added.
"This is at a time when the public across the island are already bracing themselves for extensive cost of living rises."
The commissioners went on to say although the proposals would have little implication for rate collection in Garff, the changes would be "significant" for Lezayre.
Meanwhile, in a letter to the Ramsey authority, Lezayre Commissioners said the timing was "poor considering the north area plan is yet to be completed".
However, Ramsey board member Juan McGuinness said any impact on rates was not "considered as part of the process" by the DOI.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, fellow Ramsey commissioner Ffinlo Williams said the expansion was needed as the town was "more or less at capacity with its building and zoning".
"Essentially we have to expand to take more sites to keep Ramsey building, improving, flourishing," he said.
The proposal, which had originated during the time of the previous board of commissioners, dated back to at least 2018, he added.
