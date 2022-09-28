Pedestrian, 70, flown to UK hospital after being struck by vehicle
A 70-year-old man has been flown to a hospital in the UK for treatment after being struck by a vehicle on the Isle of Man.
The pedestrian received serious injuries in the collision at the junction with Gardeners Lane on Lezayre Road in Ramsey at about 14:50 BST.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident.
Manx police have called for anyone who saw the collision to contact the Roads Policing Unit.
