LGBTQIA+ Manx charity Isle of Pride to be wound up, directors say
A charity which champions equality and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community on the Isle of Man is to be wound up.
Isle of Pride was behind the island's first Pride event in the Villa Marina gardens in 2021, and again in August.
It has also been involved in promoting diversity and inclusion awareness in businesses, schools and healthcare settings.
In a statement, the charity's directors said it was the right time for "new ideas to be explored".
First established in 2019 with the aim of holding a Pride event on the island, the inaugural festival was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Announcing the decision to close the charity, the directors said they had "unanimously resolved to wind up Isle of Pride, after considering that the time is right for new ideas to be explored and steered by the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Isle of Pride will always hold a special place in our hearts and minds.
"Our experience of serving as directors of Isle of Pride has not only been rewarding but also, on occasions, truly humbling."
