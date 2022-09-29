Isle of Man Steam Packet Company buys freight vessel for £8m
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has bought a back-up freight vessel for about £8m.
The MV Arrow had already been in use by the ferry firm since 2014.
The government-owned operator said the vessel had now been acquired permanently from Irish company Seatruck Ferries.
Managing director Brian Thompson said the ship offered "extremely valuable back-up" to existing freight services operated by the Ben-my-Chree.
He added: "Securing her ownership will provide continuing service security and resilience for freight traffic, especially during events such as the TT, Manx Grand Prix and other peak travel periods."
The vessel would be paid for without the need of additional government funding, a company spokesman said.
At present the Isle of Man has two passenger ferries, the Ben-my-Chree and the faster Manannan, which carry out return sailings between Douglas and Heysham and Liverpool.
The Steam Packet's new passenger vessel, Manxman, is due to start service in 2023.
