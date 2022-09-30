Stormy weather affects Isle of Man ferry crossings
Ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Liverpool have been cancelled due to gales over the Irish Sea.
The Steam Packet's 15:00 BST sailing of the Manannan from Douglas and its 19:15 return have both been cancelled.
Earlier, sailings of the Ben-my Chree between the island's capital and Heysham were brought forward by more than an hour because of the conditions.
The cancellations came as gusts of up to 55mph (88km/h) and heavy downpours hit the island.
Road closures were put in place on King Edward Road in Douglas, between Port Jack to Summerhill, and on Shore Road in Rushen due to coastal overtopping at high tide.
Fallen trees also caused disruption to traffic on Strang Road and Foxdale, and part of the A18 Mountain Road was closed for a time because of flooding and debris across the carriageway.
A section of Parliament Street in Ramsey was closed temporarily as the high winds brought down slates from a roof in the area.
