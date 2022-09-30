Isle of Man medicinal cannabis dispensing service delayed
The Isle of Man's first medicinal cannabis dispensing service has been delayed until late October, the government has said.
A spokeswoman said moves were under way to "resolve unforeseen technical issues" between the health department and the UK Home Office.
The pilot service had been due to start before the end of the summer.
Karsons Pharmacy was given the island's first licence to import and dispense medicinal cannabis products in June.
In a statement, the government said the final negotiations "should conclude within the next two weeks as a matter of urgency, with all other preparations for commencing the service now complete".
"It is hoped that Karsons will be able to start providing this important service before the end of October," it added.
When the year-long dispensing trial starts, the Onchan-based outlet will become the only pharmacy on the island able to fill private prescriptions for medicinal cannabis products.
Medicinal cannabis is not currently available on the Manx NHS and there are no government GPs registered to prescribe it.
