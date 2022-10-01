Memorial to Isle of Man police officers who died on duty unveiled
A memorial to police officers who were killed while on duty has been unveiled in front of the Isle of Man Constabulary's headquarters in Douglas.
The black granite memorial bears the names of five officers who died while serving between 1852 and 1976.
The ceremony was attended by descendants of some of the men along with current serving officers.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts said it was a time to reflect on the sacrifice that they and their families had given.
Unveiling the memorial Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer said it was a time to "remember with sadness and with pride" those who "not only served but gave their all".
"We stand in gratitude for their example of decency and courage," he added.
Neil Black, grandson of PC Gordon Black who died in a motorcycle crash in 1966, said although he had never met his grandfather, his death was "a tragedy that has reverberated over generations".
"Honouring his sacrifice today fills his surviving relatives with a profound sense of pride and helps bring closure to the sorrow left in his wake," he said.
Alan Cretney, whose father Sgt Jack Cretney died in the Winter Hill air disaster in 1958, said he was "very proud" of the "beautiful memorial".
John Craig, whose relative was one of two officers killed in the Brig Lily disaster in 1852, said it was "an absolute pleasure to be here to witness it".
The memorial also bears the names of John Wright, the second officer killed in the 1852 disaster, and PC Denis Hamer, who died while on duty at the 1976 Manx Grand Prix.
The campaign for the memorial, which was funded by the island's Police Federation, was spearheaded by constabulary historian Dean Johnson, who said it was "the very least we can do to respect their sacrifice and legacy".
