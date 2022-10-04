Man who lied to Manx court has sentence cut at appeal
- Published
A man who was jailed for lying to a court about the value of his family home has had his sentence cut.
Anthony Cooke was jailed for 30 weeks for perjury in June after he lied about valuations of the property in Peel during divorce proceedings.
His sentence was cut by 10 weeks after an appeal found his personal mitigation and his children's rights had not been correctly factored into his sentence.
His appeal at Douglas Courthouse heard it had been an "unfortunate error".
The appeal court found mistakes were made by visiting Deemster Richard Parkes in sentencing Cooke which meant the credit for his personal mitigation was applied incorrectly, and not clearly expressed or explained.
It also found if correct procedures had been followed, the outcome could have been different, as Cooke had "substantial" mitigation, including his good character, remorse and long-standing employment in the finance sector.
Cooke's original 30-week sentence was quashed and replaced with a 20-week sentence, which included an eight-week reduction for personal mitigation.
