Footage of car that hit pedestrian in Ramsey sought by police
Footage of a car that struck a pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries, is being sought by police.
The 70-year-old man was flown to a UK hospital after he was hit by a silver vehicle at about 14:50 BST on 28 September at the junction of Gardeners Lane and Lezayre Road in Ramsey.
Isle of Man Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The force has asked witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact the Roads Policing Unit.
