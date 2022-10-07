Isle of Man homes flooded after torrential downpour
A torrential downpour on the Isle of Man saw homes flooded and fire crews called to deal with waterlogged roads across Douglas and Onchan.
Fire station officer David Dallimore said water had to be pumped away from some homes to keep people safe.
Meanwhile, main routes around the capital were submerged by standing water meaning commuters faced tricky driving conditions.
Areas around Quarterbridge Road and Peel Road were badly affected.
The flooding also saw significant amounts of water collecting at the junction with the newly rebuilt Pulrose Bridge, and some people raised concerns about drainage issues.
The Department of Infrastructure said the heavy rain "exceeded the capacity" of drains in the area for a short period.
Mr Dallimore urged residents to check and clear drains and gutters at their homes as the wetter months arrive.
Those with coal or solid fuel burning fires must also ensure they have been swept in the last six months, he added.
