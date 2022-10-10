Port Erin man who raped woman at gunpoint is jailed
- Published
A man who hid in a woman's car before ordering her to drive to a car park and raping her at gunpoint on the Isle of Man has been jailed.
Tobias Wood, 24, forced his victim to drive to a car park near his home in Port Erin on 7 November 2020.
He then raped the woman in a field while threatening her with a BB gun, Douglas Courthouse heard.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the victim must have been "absolutely terrified" during the ordeal.
Wood was jailed for 12 years and six months after admitting rape.
The court heard how Wood, of Edremony Estate, was hiding in the car when the woman finished work at about 21:15 GMT and put the gun against the back of her neck when she got into the vehicle.
After ordering her to drive to the car park he "marched" her into a field, threatening to kill her if she did not do as he said.
The court heard he attempted to film the attack but the victim knocked his mobile phone out of his hand.
She eventually managed to get back to her car and contacted her father before going to police.
No remorse
Police arrested Wood a short time later and a search of his home found an iPhone and the clothes he was wearing hidden behind a panel in the bathroom.
The black BB gun was found hidden in a nearby hedge six days later.
Although there was no forensic evidence linking Wood to the weapon, the DNA of another man who said it had been taken from his property by him was found.
Witnesses also said they had seen Wood with the gun in the days before the attack.
Wood continued to deny the charge for more than 18 months before changing his plea to guilty on the morning of his trial in August.
In a statement read to the court, the woman said she would "forever be haunted" by the events and she did not think the fear would "ever stop".
Sentencing Wood, Deemster Cook said Wood had shown no remorse whatsoever.
He branded the attacker a "liar" who had resisted opportunities to tell the truth.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Michelle McKillop said the case was "unprecedented for the island" but "an isolated event".
"Rape is a very serious offence and for it to be done at gunpoint demonstrates extreme violence," she added.
Det Insp McKillop said the woman had "maintained her resolve and has been very brave throughout the whole process".
Deemster Cook also made Wood subject to a sexual offences prevention order, which would prevent him from contacting the victim and staying away from his home address over night without permission.
The order would also prevent him from withholding information about any future relationships from his supervising officer.
He also made Wood subject to a five-year extended licence period to begin after his release and placed him on the sex offenders' register.
