Man's Peel harbour death an accident, inquest finds
The death of a man from Northern Ireland who fell into an Isle of Man harbour after a night out with friends was an accident, an inquest has found.
Raymond Beattie, 73, of County Down was trying to climb aboard his yacht when he entered Peel Marina on 1 June 2022.
A post-mortem examination found the TT visitor suffered a cardiac arrest after falling into the cold water.
Coroner of Inquests James Brooks said efforts by the public to rescue Mr Beattie were "very sadly" unsuccessful.
Marina fall
The inquest heard the retired garage owner, described as an experienced sailor, had travelled to Peel on his yacht the Tiger Lilly with a friend on 31 May for the TT races.
They went for drinks at local pubs and were joined by another friend before walking back to the harbour at about midnight.
Mr Beattie was described as "wobbly and unsteady on his feet" by one of his friends as they walked along the pontoon back to his yacht, Douglas Courthouse heard.
He and another man fell into the marina when attempting to get on the yacht, with the splash drawing the attention of those staying on other boats who came to help.
Mr Brooks said Mr Beattie's friend had quickly resurfaced and was helped on to the pontoon, but the 73-year-old remained underwater for "approximately five minutes" according to eyewitnesses.
A retired firefighter spotted dived into the water and pulled him onto the pontoon at about 00:25 BST. He died later at Noble's Hospital.
Those who came to help at the marina did "all they could to find and then care for him", Mr Brooks said.
He concluded Mr Beattie's death was accidental.
