Isle of Man chief minister hopes Bahrain visit could forge new links
- Published
There are "real opportunities" for business between the Isle of Man and Bahrain, the chief minister has said.
Alfred Cannan was invited to visit the gulf state by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who came to the island this year to watch the TT races.
The Manx delegation met Bahraini officials to discuss the potential for collaboration in financial services.
While Mr Cannan acknowledged concerns over the country's human rights record, he said ties could be formed.
He said: "We should be aware of some of the adversities or problems that they may be seeking to overcome."
"I think it is only by working with them and helping them develop, and helping them grow stronger, can you actually also help them when it comes to some of these deeper issues."
'Well-located'
Mr Cannan met the crown prince, who is also the country's prime minister, in the Bahraini capital Manama to discuss forging a "mutually beneficial relationship" during the three-day trip.
That could see local financial services firms given opportunities to "handle Middle Eastern wealth" by attracting wealthy Bahraini customers to "better structure" their finances in the Isle of Man, he said.
Manx businesses may also wish to expand into a "well-located, well connected" Arabic island nation, Mr Cannan said.
"It is probably the strongest growing region globally at the moment, so there really is opportunity out there," he said.
"All of it comes back to ultimately jobs for people on the island, and long-term security."
The trip to the Middle East comes after Mr Cannan attended the UK Labour and Conservative party conferences, with a visit to Brussels planned this week.
A full list of costs for each engagement has yet to be published by the Manx government.
