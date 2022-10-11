Views sought on overhaul of Isle of Man debt laws
Bankruptcy laws on the Isle of Man could be overhauled in a bid to modernise the the rules surrounding debt and debt collection.
The treasury has asked for views from individuals, businesses, investors and those who support people who have "fallen in debt".
The eight-week consultation is part of a three-phase programme of reform, a government spokesman said.
Some of the current laws date back to 1800s, with others passed in 1931.
In the consultation, the treasury said while some businesses would have to fold, changes may be needed for the island's economy and international standing to reflect modern needs.
Under the proposals, new laws could be changed from "creditor friendly" to "debtor friendly", giving a struggling business the best possible chance to restructure to survive.
However, this could mean that creditors may be unable get their money back, if a business continues without realistic prospects of a future.
Changes could be also made to the role of provisional liquidator, a person appointed by those owed money to assess how much they could get back.
The first phase of the review put the provisions in place for the future creation of a a public register of debtors.
Phases two and three are set to reform bankruptcy laws, which date back to the 1800s, and review insolvency law and functions relating to coroners, of which are outlined in the 1931 Companies Act.
The consultation will be available online until 5 December.
