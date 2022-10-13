Isle of Man ferry disruption due to Ben-my-Chree repairs
- Published
Isle of Man ferry sailings will be disrupted at the end of the month as the Ben-my-Chree undergoes repairs.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the Manannan would undertake daytime crossings between Douglas and Heysham from 30 October.
Due to the "scope and complexity" of the work needed, the Ben-my-Chree would be at Cammell Laird's facility for six days, the firm added.
Overnight freight sailings would be carried out by MV Arrow.
That vessel, which had been held on a long-term lease, was recently bought by the ferry firm.
As a result of the changes, usual evening passenger sailings from the island to Lancashire, and the overnight return will not take place.
Apologising for the disruption, Steam Packet Managing Director Brian Thomson said "safety must come first".
"Unfortunately Ben is no longer a young vessel and things like this may crop up more often as a result," he added.
Further details of the repair work needed have not been released.
Fastcraft Manannan, which usually undertakes passenger sailings to Liverpool during the summer months, will remain in service until 7 November, the government-owned company confirmed.
The island's new main passenger ferry, the Manxman, is due to start service in 2023.
