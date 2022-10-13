Douglas Carnival will not take place in 2023 due to poor crowds
A carnival will not be held in the Isle of Man's capital next year, after councillors voted to scrap the event.
The 2022 Douglas Carnival was held on 23 July, but failed to draw significant crowds, partly due to poor weather.
About £20,000 was spent on the event, which took place on Loch Promenade.
Chairman of the council's Regeneration and Community Committee Andrew Bentley said the carnival represented "poor value for money".
The committee recommended that "alternative events be explored" focussing on bringing more "economic benefit to the city centre".
The carnival was revived in 2014, but had to be dropped in 2019 for the duration of the Douglas Promenade refurbishment and amid concerns that it did not benefit local traders.
It made another comeback this year following the completion of the works after the council voted to fund its return.
'Tried everything'
However, at its meeting on Wednesday, councillors unanimously backed a report recommending the money be spent on events that would attract more people to the area in future.
Mr Bentley said the committee had "tried everything" to pull in bigger crowds, but the carnival had been "punished by the weather" after falling on the "the worst day of the summer".
Although those attending "had a great time", the 12 groups taking part were not enough to make the event sustainable, he added.
He added: "The Christmas lights switch-on, which is comparable in cost, attracts thousands of people to shops and restaurants. The carnival just doesn't do it.
"It's poor value for money compared to other events, so its not a good deal for the ratepayer."
