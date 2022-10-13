Early help 'key' to cut mental health waiting list, says Manx charity
- Published
Early help for children struggling with their mental health is "key" to slashing waiting times for treatment, a Manx charity has said.
Isle Listen has reported a 35% upsurge in those seeking support from its school wellbeing service this year.
It comes after Manx Care revealed one in 10 children on the island are currently seeing or waiting to speak to a mental health specialist.
Isle Listen boss Andrea Chambers said that figure was not a "surprise".
The charity was established in 2018 to help the Manx Care-run Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) reduce waiting lists through early intervention and preventative work.
Isle Listen therapists have given one-to-one sessions to more than 120 children since May as part of a contract with Manx Care, and are also offering a drop-in service at its Castletown base to give parents advice.
The increase in waiting lists since 2020 has been put down to the impact of of Covid on young people's lives and a lack of a joined-up approach to dealing with the issue.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope admitted young people were "waiting too long" for treatment, and business cases had been submitted for more government funding to help boost capacity in CAMHS.
That would work alongside a new integrated mental health strategy, which is due next year, she added.
Ms Chambers said that "different model" for mental health care would see more people get help "lower down the scale", which would help alleviate pressures on CAMHS.
Isle Listen's head of services Annabel Ennet said early intervention was key during young people's "formative" years.
"If you are struggling with your mental health, you are not able to perform properly academically, you are not able to build those relationships and to build that trust with people," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk