Isle of Man's Mountain Road closure for TT equipment removal
Daytime closures of the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road will begin next week for TT signs, barriers and other equipment to be taken down.
The section of road from Ramsey to the Creg ny Baa will be shut between 09:30 and 16:30 BST from Monday to Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday have been set aside as "reserve dates" in case the work is delayed by bad weather, a spokesman for the infrastructure department said.
The daytime closures will limit the impact on commuters, he added.
Scaffolding, marshal stations, shelters, signs and safety barriers are set to be removed by contractors on behalf of race organisers the Department for Enterprise.
Highways teams will also used the time to inspect roadside gullies and complete some minor maintenance.
