Covid: Autumn boosters offered to the over-50s on Isle of Man
- Published
People aged 50 and over on the Isle of Man have been invited to have a autumn Covid booster jab.
It follows the roll-out of the jab to vulnerable adults and those over the age of 70.
The latest phase of the autumn programme has also been opened to carers and those who are pregnant.
Those who get a booster will be given a bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original and Omicron variants of the virus.
Those eligible can book an appointments for vaccines against the virus and seasonal flu jabs online or attend walk-in clinics that will be held at the Douglas hub between from 1 to 4 November.
