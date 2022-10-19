Overtopping wall plans to boost Douglas Promenade sea defences
Plans to strengthen sea defences on Douglas Promenade with a "wave overtopping wall" have been put forward by the infrastructure department.
If approved, it would run from the slipway at the Sea Terminal to the beginning of the sunken gardens.
The 590ft (180m) reinforced concrete wall would be "anchored" to the existing sea wall to reduce flooding.
It follows planning approval in May 2020 for flood defences between the War Memorial to the Empress Hotel.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said, subject to funding from the Treasury, work on both projects could begin "in the near future".
The new wall will be 4ft (1.2m) high and was designed so that an extra 2ft (0.6m) could be added in future if needed.
In its application, the department said the architectural features of the wall, which identical to designs for the defences further along the promenade, aimed to "soften its visual impact".
After concerns were raised by planners and Douglas Council about aspects of the original proposals, two viewing areas for wheelchair users were added to the plans.
The department spokesman said, if approved, the latest plans would take two months to construct, and the wall could in time be extended along "the full length of the promenade".
The promenade was last flooded in December, when the walls of the sunken gardens were knocked down by high waves.
In August, Douglas Council confirmed those repairs would cost £200,000.
