New chief constable chosen to lead Isle of Man police force
A successor to the longest-serving chief constable in the British Isles has been chosen to lead the Isle of Man's police force from next year.
West Yorkshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster will replace Gary Roberts, who will retire in March after 10 years in the job.
Mr Foster said keeping the island among the safest areas in the British Isles will be a "unique challenge".
On taking up the role, he added: "I feel extremely privileged".
Mr Foster had led West Yorkshire Police through "unprecedented financial challenges, whilst improving performance", a Department of Home Affairs spokeswoman said.
He has experience of senior roles in counter-terrorism, firearms, public order and policing sporting events, has served in all ranks of the UK police force, and has significant experience as a detective, they added.
'Fit for the future'
When Mr Foster becomes the island's chief constable next April, it will mark the end of Gary Roberts' 39 years of service in the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Mr Roberts will have been the island's chief constable for a decade when he retires in March, having first been appointed in 2013.
He will be joined by Mr Foster in February for the two to work alongside each other before Mr Roberts steps down.
Home affairs minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said Mr Foster will bring "extensive knowledge and experience" to the role, as she praised the outgoing chief constable for his "outstanding contribution".
"He is rightly proud to be the first Manx Chief Constable and leaves the Constabulary fit for the future," she added.
Mr Roberts said his successor has shown he "has all the qualities necessary to ensure that the Isle of Man Constabulary will continue to thrive and improve" after coming through a "rigorous" recruitment process.
