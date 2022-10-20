Isle of Man sheltered apartment fire death ruled an accident
The death of 96-year-old woman who was overcome by smoke during a fire in her sheltered apartment was an accident, an inquest has found.
Olive Renecle was found in the bedroom of her home on Fuchsia Lane in Douglas in the early hours of 17 November 2019.
The inquest heard the fire was caused by the overheating of a halogen heater, that had been inadvertently left on.
Neighbours called the fire service after smelling smoke at about 02:30 GMT.
Elder Healthcare was previously fined £46,000 for health and safety breaches, but that hearing heard the company was not to blame for the death.
The inquest was told that the firm, which runs a care home adjacent to the block of sheltered apartments, assisted with fire alarms for the apartments but was not contractually obliged to do so.
Although "fiercely independent", Ms Renecle was frail and used hearing aids, which she removed when in bed, and automatic door closure devices had been removed from the apartment, the inquest heard.
The court heard the fire started in the second bedroom of the apartment, a room used as a "computer room" to communicate with her family.
Shortly after 02:15, the fire alarm at the complex sounded but confusion over where the alarm had been activated led to it being silenced by staff on duty.
After being alerted by her neighbours, firefighters located Ms Renecle in her bedroom but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Coroner Jayne Hughes said she had "some sympathy" with the staff on duty on the night because the system of identifying the location of the fire alarm at the time was "confusing".
Although "nine minutes were lost" in calling the fire service, an earlier call would have made no difference to the outcome, she added.
She recorded a verdict of accidental death as a result of smoke inhalation, contributed to by underlying health issues which made Ms Renecle more susceptible.
The inquest heard changes to the procedures at the complex and training of Elder Healthcare staff had already been implemented as a result of the incident.