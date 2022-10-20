Isle of Man self-neglect deaths spark safeguarding overhaul
- Published
The death of seven adults as a result of self-neglect on the Isle of Man since 2018 has sparked an overhaul of safeguarding practices.
One man in his eighties died of hypothermia at home despite being known to multiple agencies, the Isle of Man Safeguarding Board's review revealed.
Chairman Lesley Walker said it was concerning that many of the adults were "in plain sight of their communities".
The review recommended government agencies adopt a new self-neglect plan.
Ms Walker said self-neglect was characterised by a person's lack of care for themselves or their environment, and behaviours such as poor hygiene or hoarding.
The levels of self neglect in some of the cases was "quite shocking", she said,
"In some instances there were trees growing out of the individuals' windows and doors," she added.
Refused help
The serious case management review was prompted by the death of man, given the pseudonym 'Robin', who died in his home, which was described as "filthy, cluttered, cold with a strong odour of rodents, urine and faeces" by a social worker.
He first came into contact with social services in 2001, seeing multiple agencies over the years until he was discovered dead by a neighbour in 2021.
The review highlighted he was "adamant he wanted to remain in his own home and did not require any additional support" despite offers of help.
The review, which also factored in six other similar deaths, found self-neglect policies were in place but staff had not been given proper training to implement them, and some professionals had become "desensitised" to many of the issues.
In response, Manx Care, the police and other agencies have introduced new safeguarding training and joined-up working measures.
Ms Walker also urged the public to help identify those who might be self-neglecting and are in "plain sight" of communities.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk