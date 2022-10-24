Tree falls onto Manx office building and blocks road
A tree has fallen overnight, crashing into an office building and blocking a section of road on the Isle of Man.
The chestnut tree came down in Old Castletown Road, leaving tree surgeons baffled about how it came to fall - in calm weather.
Some branches tore through into the kitchen of the building although there were no reports of any injuries.
Police have closed the road from the B24 near Oatlands Farm to the junction of the B23 at Port Soderick.
A spokesman said the road was expected to be closed for "several hours".
A team of tree surgeons from the Department of Infrastructure went to the scene at about 06:00 BST and have been using chainsaws and a hoist to break up and remove the tree.
