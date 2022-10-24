Foxdale dealer who grew cannabis in loft sentenced
A cannabis dealer who was caught growing the drug in his loft has been sentenced.
William Christian, 43, was found to have £5,000 of the drug in jars at his home as well as 16 young plants and saplings.
After raiding his house on Archallagan Terrace in Foxdale on 19 August 2021 police also found evidence on his phone of supplying the drug since 2018.
He was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.
Douglas Courthouse heard Christian had blacked out the windows in the loft of his home and installed an air filtration unit and a hydroponic system to cultivate the plants.
When mature, the plants would have had a street value of between £13,000 and £40,000, prosecutors said.
Messages on his phone showed evidence of drug sales and bank transfers of more than £23,000, the court heard.
'Clear remorse'
However, after being arrested Christian claimed half of the drugs were for his personal use and only £11,000 of the money transferred to his account was payment for drugs sold to friends.
He pleaded guilty to cultivation of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of the drug, possession with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.
Christian's defence advocate said he accepted the offences were serious but he was now distancing himself from cannabis.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he was prepared to suspend the sentence due to his "clear remorse" and the fact his children were financially reliant on him.
