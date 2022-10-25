Isle of Man call for new staff to run village post offices
- Published
Anyone interested in running post offices in two Isle of Man villages have been urged to come forward.
It follows the resignation of the postmistresses in both Kirk Michael and Laxey.
Isle of Man Post Office is calling for people to take over counter or kiosk services, or a parcel collection point in both areas.
A spokeswoman for the post office said the contract would be for a "limited period" until June 2023.
That was due to "continued uncertainty and on-going commercial discussions relating to two key government contracts" and a 12% fall last year in the use of counter services, she said.
"The post office believes this opportunity would need to complement an existing business that is looking to increase its footfall and generate an incremental additional income," she added.
Currently post office services, some of which include bill paying, licence renewals and benefit collection, are available in 19 locations across the island.
Concerns were recently raised that, should the services in Kirk Michael not be continued, residents in the village could face a four-hour return journey by bus to access a post office.
