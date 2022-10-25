Regional pools offer free winter swimming sessions
Children and those over the age of 60 will be able to swim at the Isle of Man's regional swimming pools for free during the winter months.
The northern, southern and western swimming pool boards have teamed up to offer free sessions in their pools until March.
It follows a similar initiative at the National Sport Centre in Douglas.
The moves are part of a drive to create warm spaces for those struggling with the cost of living.
Under the scheme, the three regional pools will offer free swimming for set periods during school term time.
The sessions will be free in the evenings in Peel on Mondays and Thursdays, and Ramsey on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Castletown will waive its fees on Saturday afternoons.
In a statement, the pool boards said in order to "ensure that cost is not a barrier", an adult can also swim for free with a child under the age of eight, or with those under 11 who are not confident swimmers.
"This initiative will provide a warm space, a physical activity, and an ability to have a hot shower at nil cost at the Regional Pools," the statement added.
The free sessions will run between 31 October and 31 March.
The Isle of Man government recently set up a warm spaces fund offering grants to community groups and charities to help those struggling with heating bills during the winter months.
