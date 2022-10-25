Isle of Man TT: Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel dies from crash injuries
- Published
A French sidecar competitor who was injured in a crash during this year's Isle of Man TT races has died, organisers have confirmed.
Passenger Olivier Lavorel was badly injured and his team-mate Cesar Chanal was killed in the crash on 4 June.
Mr Lavorel, from Sillingy, was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to a hospital in France in late June.
At the time, organisers wrongly named Mr Lavorel as having died.
It later emerged the pair had been wearing each other's identification tags.
The incident happened at a part of the circuit known as Ago's Leap, less than a mile from the start line, on the opening lap of the first sidecar race.
Although making their debut at the TT, the pairing had been regular competitors in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships, recording several podium finishes.
The races are organised by ACU Events Limited on behalf of the Isle of Man government's Department for Enterprise (DfE).
In a statement, it said it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing" of Mr Lavorel.
"Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Olivier's family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time," the statement added.
It means the number of competitors to have died as a result of crashes at the 2022 event now stands at six, making it the deadliest TT since 1970.
As well as the French sidecar duo, father-and-son sidecar pairing Roger and Bradley Stockton, from Crewe, died in a crash at the same spot during the second sidecar race. Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan also sustained fatal injuries in the first Supersport race and Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed in qualifying.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk