Staff shortages cause Isle of Man repeat prescriptions delays
Staff shortages at some Isle of Man pharmacies are behind long delays to the dispensing of repeat prescriptions, Manx Care has said.
Residents have been urged to check medicine stocks and plan ahead when submitting requests to GPs to make sure they do not run out of medicine.
Pharmaceutical adviser Maria Bell said that would ensure "no interruptions" to supplies during winter.
It comes as some Lloyds Pharmacies are operating reduced opening hours.
In August, the group's repeat prescription service in Ramsey also had to be paused due to understaffing.
Patients now have to make arrangements with their GP to make sure they have enough medication.
Previously they could be pre-ordered by the pharmacy from a surgery on behalf of the patient.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said it was trying to support the pharmacy teams where possible "to make sure provision is available".
Allowing "plenty of time" for prescriptions to be processed would make sure "medicines are available when you need them", she added.
