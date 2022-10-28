Call for nominations for Isle of Man's top cultural award
People have been encouraged to put forward nominations for the Isle of Man's top cultural award.
Named after the seagod Manannan, the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan is given to people who have made a significant contribution to Manx culture.
Those who win the award receive the trophy, a specially designed medal and a £500 donation to the Manx cultural cause of their choice.
Nominations close on 1 December, with the winner announced in January.
The nominations will be reviewed by a small group of judges from various Manx cultural organisations, put together by Culture Vannin.
Those considered include individuals or groups that have championed Manx music, dance, folklore, language, literature, history, or the arts.
The award, which was first established in the mid-1980s, also allows the recipient to use the letters RBV after their name.
Previous winners of the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan [Manannan's Choice of the Year] include Manx language revival stalwart Brian Stowell, historian Peter Kelly, folk music broadcaster John Kaneen, the Manx language school Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, and the Manx dialect theatre group Michael Players.
