Portrait of Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson unveiled
A portrait of the Isle of Man's Speaker of the House of Keys has been unveiled.
The painting of Juan Watterson was commissioned by the Tynwald Management Committee.
The piece, which cost about £7,000, forms part of a long-standing tradition.
The role of Speaker of the House of Keys was created in 1758 and the first portrait of a holder of the post dates back to 1867.
The paintings have been displayed in the lower chamber since the Manx parliament's move to the so-called wedding cake building on Buck's Road in Douglas in 1881.
Mr Watterson first was elected to the post in 2016 and returned to the role following the general election in September last year.
He said the unveiling of the portrait was a "hugely proud moment".
Mr Watterson sat for the painting in February 2020, shortly before the island's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were brought in.
Artist Andrew Tift said artwork, which encompasses the Speaker's chair and the stained glass windows in the chamber, "came together very harmoniously".
It had been "a privilege to have been able to contribute to Tynwald's series of Speakers' portraits", he added.
Although painted during his time in office, the portrait will only be put on display in the Speakers' gallery after Mr Watterson leaves the House of Keys.
