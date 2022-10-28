Flybe cancels scheduled Isle of Man winter flights
Planned flights between the Isle of Man and London and Belfast have been scrapped by operator Flybe.
The rejuvenated airline had been due to start return flights between Isle of Man Airport and London Heathrow and George Best Belfast City on Sunday.
The operator has blamed a delay with the delivery of aircraft on the decision.
As a result, all planned flights to and from the island during the winter by the airline have been cancelled.
In a statement, the operator said: "Due to further delays with planned aircraft deliveries, Flybe has decided not to proceed with its inaugural services to the Isle of Man that were scheduled to begin on 30th October 2022."
The airline "deeply regrets the inconvenience that will be caused to passengers affected by this decision", but had been "forced to take this decision due to additional delays in the delivery of planned de Havilland Dash-8 400 aircraft", it continued.
All passengers booked to travel on the routes would be offered "full refunds, as well as applicable compensation", it added.
