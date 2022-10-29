Manx Museum offers children's audio trail of artefacts
A children's audio trail highlighting the stories behind some of the items on display at the Manx Museum has been launched as part of its centenary.
The museum features some of the most significant items held in the island's national collections.
Stories about the first Viking coins in the collections, a Giant Deer skeleton excavated in 1897, and a Sei whale discovered in 1925 are included.
The Mission 100 collection is accompanied by an adventure map.
Funded by the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, the collection allows listeners to take on the role of Agent 100 while following the trail around the museum.
The trail, which can be accessed via QR codes, will be available until October next year.
The stories have been put together by Michelle James and Chloe Shimmin of theatre group Hello Little People who have worked with Manx National Heritage.
The pair said they were "delighted" with the project and had spent "many hours researching the stories behind objects in the museum".
Those chosen had "jumped off the page" immediately and it was hoped it would be something for "the whole community to enjoy", they added.
The trail marks part of the celebrations to mark 100 years of the island's first national museum, which was created on the site of the old Noble's Hospital in Kingswood Grove, in Douglas, in 1922.
Other projects to highlight the anniversary include a special Museum 100 exhibition featuring some from the collections that have not been put on public display before.
