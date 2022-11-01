Trial of Isle of Man bus fare £2 cap comes into force
A £2 cap on bus fares on the Isle of Man has come into force for a three-month trial period.
Under the scheme, tickets for single journeys will be reduced from the current maximum price of £3.40.
The government previously said the move aimed to help those who live out of town with travel costs and encourage more people to use public transport.
The trial will run until 31 January and is expected to cost the Department of Infrastructure £170,000 in lost income.
As part of the initiative, Bus Vannin Go Card pricing for multiple journeys has also been reduced.
The trial has previously been criticised for not helping those who travel by bus within the Douglas and Onchan areas, where fares are a maximum of £1.90.
