Isle of Man TT: Replacement scoreboard plans put on hold
- Published
Plans to put a replacement scoreboard opposite the Grandstand for the Isle of Man TT races have been put on hold.
The previous scoreboard was dismantled in 2020 after a survey found it to be irreparably damaged through corrosion.
The replacement structure had been due to be in place in time for the 2023 event.
But Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper said now was not the right time to spend a seven figure sum on the project.
Digital screens, which were used at the Grandstand this year for the return of the races after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be replicated in 2023, he said.
A scoreboard has been in place to display lap times, speeds and positions of riders since the early days of the TT races, with the previous structure updated manually by scouts.
A consultation held in 2020 found about 75% of more than 500 respondents wanted to see a "like for like" replacement.
The new scoreboard, which has received planning approval, is intended to include several large screens, which will show live coverage for fans at the Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas, as well as traditional elements of the board.
Mr Hooper told the House of Keys the Department for Enterprise was "still very much committed to the long term future of the scoreboard, it's just about finding the right time to get this up and running".
"I believe that in light of the estimated seven figure cost, the construction of a new TT scoreboard should remain on hold until such a time where it can be funded appropriately," he said.
That funding could come from public funds or a commercial opportunity, he added.
