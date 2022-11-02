Gales cause Isle of Man flight and ferry disruption
Severe gales have caused widespread disruption to travel to and from the Isle of Man.
The majority of flights due to arrive and depart from the island's airport have been cancelled due to the blustery conditions.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said passenger ferry sailings between Douglas and Heysham were also scrapped.
Gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) swept across the island during Wednesday morning and afternoon.
An amber weather warning for coastal overtopping was also put in place until 20:00 GMT.
Areas affected include Shore Road in Rushen, central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, and Castletown promenade.
Elsewhere, parts of Glencrutchery Road in Douglas and St Marks Road were closed for the removal of "unsafe trees", the Department of Infrastructure said.
Warnings were also put in place at the northern tram crossing on Dhoon Loop Road due to a low hanging Manx Electric Railway overhead power cable, which was "unclipped" by a falling branch.
