Irish Sea gales lead to Isle of Man ferry disruption
Gales over the Irish Sea have led to disruption to Isle of Man passenger ferry sailings.
The morning sailing of the Manannan from Douglas to Heysham and its afternoon return were brought forward.
The return of the Ben-my-Chree for passengers is also subject to possible disruption, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The island's main ferry is due to resume sailing later after being out of action for repairs last week.
An amber weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued by the Isle of Man Met Office.
A spokesman said the wind speeds coupled with the strength of the tide meant "significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads" was expected.
Places at risk include Shore Road in Rushen, northern parts of Douglas Promenade, and Castletown, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The warning is due to remain in place until 00:45 GMT on Tuesday.
