Isle of Man Steam Packet fears wind farm plans may disrupt UK routes
- Published
Plans to build two new offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea could disrupt Isle of Man ferry services, a Manx operator has warned.
Energy firms have proposed projects named Morgan and Morecambe in areas between the island and Lancashire.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the developments could cause navigation issues for its sailings to Liverpool and Heysham in bad weather.
It comes after the project's backers launched a consultation on the plans.
Flyers have been distributed to Manx residents outlining proposals for the Morgan wind farm, led by BP and German energy firm EnBW, and the Morecambe wind farm, led by Spanish company Cobra and Scottish wind power developer Flotation Energy.
The installations, which could be operational by 2030, would connect to the UK's national grid at Penwortham in Lancashire and have the "potential to power more than two million UK households with clean energy", the firms said.
'Cumulative affect'
In a statement, the Steam Packet said the developments could lead to a "lack of open sea room", affecting its ferries' rough weather routes and leading to more cancellations and delays.
Sailing longer distances to navigate through the planned wind farms would lead to greater carbon emissions and the "cumulative effect" of the projects could impact on the viability of its routes, the statement added.
The energy firms said the plans were in the "very early stages" and any feedback from the consultation, which closes on 13 December, would "help influence the detailed design of the projects".
EnBW and BP have also proposed a third wind farm in the Irish Sea, named Mona.
