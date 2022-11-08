Manx teacher strikes could close schools, minister admits
- Published
School closures during an Isle of Man teachers' strike cannot be ruled out, the education minister has said.
Julie Edge said the department was "currently contingency planning" but could not say what the impact would be.
The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) last week announced plans for three two-day strikes.
Its members have been engaged in action short of striking since April in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The first walk-out is planned to start on 30 November, with further action announced for January and February.
Ms Edge said the Department of Education, Sport and Culture was in talks with head teachers "who are best placed to know how to operate their schools".
"I can't stand here today to say it would not involve school closures," she added.
Union members renewed their support for an escalation of their industrial action in September, with 82% voting in favour of strikes.
The latest pay deal offered by the department for the 2022-23 financial year would see most teachers receive an 8% rise, mirroring the deal on offer to teachers in England coupled with an Isle of Man uplift implemented in June.
However, the NASUWT has called for a three-year pay deal to be agreed to combat what they claim is a 30% real-terms pay cut.
However, Ms Edge told the House of Keys that was "not a possibility under the current financial situation that everybody faces".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk