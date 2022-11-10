Extra Isle of Man bank holiday for King Charles III coronation
An extra bank holiday will be held on the Isle of Man next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
The Manx government confirmed it would mirror the UK in approving the holiday on Monday 8 May, two days after Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
A spokesman said it would see a "long weekend to mark the celebrations".
The King was proclaimed as the island's Lord of Mann following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
