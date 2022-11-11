Taekwondo black-belt soldier avoids jail over wedding reception kick
- Published
A soldier with a Taekwondo black belt who kicked a man at a wedding reception has avoided jail after a deemster was told it could cost him his career.
Matthew Wyatt, 30, attacked the man at Amisfield House in St Judes in the early hours of 7 August.
Douglas Courthouse heard the victim suffered chipped teeth and a chin cut.
Deemster Graeme Cook, who suspended Wyatt's 10-month sentence for 18 months, said he would not "take steps" that would see him discharged.
He was also ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation and £125 in costs.
'Moment of madness'
The court was told Wyatt had been drinking at the gathering and was seen arguing with his girlfriend, but after a woman intervened, he walked away and sat down on the grass.
The victim then approached Wyatt, who lives at an Army barracks in the UK, and sat down next to him to try to calm him down.
The soldier then stood up and swung his leg at the man's face.
The court heard Wyatt told police he had no recollection of kicking the man, but accepted that he had and later pleaded guilty to a charge of actual bodily harm.
His defence advocate said Wyatt "could not be more remorseful" and had offered to pay for the man's dental treatment straight away.
The court was also told that if Wyatt was jailed, he would be immediately discharged from the Army.
Suspending his sentence, Deemster Graeme Cook said he had been too drunk for his own good at the time of the attack and his victim had suffered "mentally, physically and financially".
However, he said it had been a "complete moment of madness" and Wyatt had shown "genuine remorse".
"What will happen with your career, I don't know, but I am not going to take steps to have that removed from you," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk