Laxey villagers hope new flood defences will end insurance plight
Residents of an Isle of Man village hit by flooding hope new river defences could see a fall in "phenomenally" high insurance costs, an MHK has said.
More than 50 properties in Laxey were damaged by a major flood in 2019, which led brokers to significantly hike flood protection cover.
Andrew Smith said the prices should be revaluated now that the government has installed new defences.
High insurance costs have left many feeling "very distressed", he added.
Parts of the village, which sits in a valley beneath Snaefell Mountain, were overcome with water in the deluge when the Laxey River burst its banks and flooded properties in Glen Road.
In response, the Department of Infrastructure has constructed new flood walls in the area, along with improved drainage systems and a debris catcher, and has plans for further measures upriver.
Mr Smith said he had contacted more than 50 affected residents to gather information in preparation to make the case for insurance firms to revaluate the risk in the village.
Those who tried to renew cover after 2019 found premiums had increased "phenomenally", and many were priced out of getting protection, he added.
Richard Henthorn's laundry firm was hit by a succession of floods prior to 2019, which damaged more than £100,000 of machinery and saw his insurance "jump up more than several thousand overnight".
"Nobody is interested in insuring anybody down here in this area or in any of these what they call red zones," he added.
He has called on brokers to offer "something more reasonable" in light of the new defences.
Richard Rose, whose Glen Road home was not severely affected in 2019, said he now could not get flood protection "all because of a postal code".
Homeowners in the area have also found it "very difficult to resell properties" without cover in place, he added
